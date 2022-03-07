Ukraine President says informed PM Modi about countering Russia's aggression

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi during the phone conversation sought Ukraine President's support in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on countering Russia's aggression. Earlier today, the two leaders spoke on phone for around 35 minutes. It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on countering Russia's aggression. Earlier today, the two leaders spoke on phone for around 35 minutes. It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.
"Informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level, Zelensky said.
"Informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level, Zelensky said.