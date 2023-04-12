Ukraine President Zelensky writes to PM Modi, seeks more humanitarian aid1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
It is pertinent to mention that this was the Ukrainian minister's first official visit to India since the beginning of the war with Russia last year.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting additional humanitarian supplies, including medical equipment and medicines, according to a letter handed over by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to MoS Meenakshi Lekhi during her first three-day visit to India.
