Ukraine releases before and after pic of soldier captured by Russians

Russia and Ukraine seem to be at the most intense point of war currently, with Ukraine pushing back Russian soldiers quite vehemently and Russia rebounding with calls to 3,00,000 reservists and a threat of nukes. Meanwhile, both countries also displayed a sense of hope by exchanging their prisoners of war (POW). But, now Ukraine is accusing Russia of not adhering to Geneva conventions and continuing the legacy of Nazism as it released a picture of a Ukrainian soldier before and after he was captured by Russia.

