Ukraine releases before and after pic of soldier captured by Russians

Ukraine has released a picture of its soldier who was recently released from Russian captivity
Ukraine accused Russia of not adhering to Geneva conventions and called it the legacy of Nazism
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia and Ukraine seem to be at the most intense point of war currently, with Ukraine pushing back Russian soldiers quite vehemently and Russia rebounding with calls to 3,00,000 reservists and a threat of nukes. Meanwhile, both countries also displayed a sense of hope by exchanging their prisoners of war (POW). But, now Ukraine is accusing Russia of not adhering to Geneva conventions and continuing the legacy of Nazism as it released a picture of a Ukrainian soldier before and after he was captured by Russia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia and Ukraine seem to be at the most intense point of war currently, with Ukraine pushing back Russian soldiers quite vehemently and Russia rebounding with calls to 3,00,000 reservists and a threat of nukes. Meanwhile, both countries also displayed a sense of hope by exchanging their prisoners of war (POW). But, now Ukraine is accusing Russia of not adhering to Geneva conventions and continuing the legacy of Nazism as it released a picture of a Ukrainian soldier before and after he was captured by Russia.
Mykhailo Dianov, the Ukrainian soldier looks very weak in the picture released by the Defense of Ukraine on the social media platform Twitter. The official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine uploaded both his pictures to display the underlying comparison.
Mykhailo Dianov, the Ukrainian soldier looks very weak in the picture released by the Defense of Ukraine on the social media platform Twitter. The official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine uploaded both his pictures to display the underlying comparison.
“Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived russian captivity. This is how russia “adheres" to the Geneva Conventions. This is how russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism," tweeted Defense of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived russian captivity. This is how russia “adheres" to the Geneva Conventions. This is how russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism," tweeted Defense of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ukraine accused Russia of not adhering to the Geneva Convention established in the aftermath of the Second World War in 1949. It has four treaties and three additional protocols which intend to provide humanitarian treatment to the prisoners of war.
Ukraine accused Russia of not adhering to the Geneva Convention established in the aftermath of the Second World War in 1949. It has four treaties and three additional protocols which intend to provide humanitarian treatment to the prisoners of war.
During a war, the First Geneva Convention protects wounded and sick soldiers on land. The second treaty protects wounded, sick and shipwrecked military personnel at sea. Prisoners of war are subject to the third Geneva Convention. The fourth treaty protects civilians, including those in occupied territory.
During a war, the First Geneva Convention protects wounded and sick soldiers on land. The second treaty protects wounded, sick and shipwrecked military personnel at sea. Prisoners of war are subject to the third Geneva Convention. The fourth treaty protects civilians, including those in occupied territory.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated that Russia has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if pushed beyond its limits and that this is "certainly not a bluff."
Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated that Russia has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if pushed beyond its limits and that this is "certainly not a bluff."