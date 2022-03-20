This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says 96 aircraft, 230 artillery pieces, 118 helicopters, 74 MLRS, 476 tanks, 947 vehicles have also been destroyed by Ukrainian forces so far
As Russia's invasion of multiple cities of Ukraine continues, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released information on the "losses" of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said 14,700 personnel were killed as per the preliminary data till March 20. Apart from this, 1,487 armoured vehicles of different types have been destroyed by Ukrainian forces.
Total 96 aircraft, 230 artillery pieces, 118 helicopters, 74 MLRS, 476 tanks, 947 vehicles, 60 cisterns, 3 vessels, 21 UAV, 12 special equipment and 44 anti-aircraft warfare systems have also been destroyed by Ukrainian forces so far.
There is no way officially confirm this data, and data on loss on the Ukrainian side is also not clear.
All you need to know about war right now:-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come". Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defence ministry said. The city council in Mariupol said Russian forces bombed an art school where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, Reuters reported.
Ten million people have fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's "devastating" war, the United Nations refugees chief said Sunday. "The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad," the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.
