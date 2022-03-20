Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come". Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defence ministry said. The city council in Mariupol said Russian forces bombed an art school where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, Reuters reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}