As Russia continues its military offensive against Ukraine, Russian propagandist Sergey Mardan said that “Ukraine should be erased from the maps". He added that people who are fighting on the behalf of Ukraine are "criminals and degenerates."

"There is no pity for any of them, not one of them," he added. Sergey made these comments on a Russian television channel and the video of his outburst went viral on social media.

“Meanwhile in Russia: propagandist Sergey Mardan says that Ukrainians are the undead, it doesn't matter if Russian is the first language for many of them, Ukraine should be erased off the map and there should be no pity for any Ukrainians," journalist Julia Davis quoted Sergey while the sharing the YouTube link of the video.

Sergey went on to say that people in Ukraine should not be agitated about loosing their human form, “they have no form anymore." He called Ukrainians as "undead" and "simply animals."

The comments from the propagandist came as Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in intense fighting with Russian forces making some gains in the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military has called the town the epicenter of military activities.

"Bakhmut remains the epicenter of military activity. It's still constantly 'hot' there," Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also visited Ukraine at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station - northeast of the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the head of the UN nuclear watchdog that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station can't be guaranteed until Russian troops are in the facility.

"Without an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and staff from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and adjacent areas, any initiatives on restoring nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure," the presidential website quoted Zelensky as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)