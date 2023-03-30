'Ukraine should be erased from map,' Russian propagandist's outburst on television- Watch2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Sergey made these comments on a Russian television channel and the video of his outburst went viral on social media
As Russia continues its military offensive against Ukraine, Russian propagandist Sergey Mardan said that “Ukraine should be erased from the maps". He added that people who are fighting on the behalf of Ukraine are "criminals and degenerates."
