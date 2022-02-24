In view of the closure of Kyiv airport and Ukrainian airspace following the launch of a Russian military operation in Ukraine today, the task of evacuating Indians is set to become challenging. India’s immediate priority with regard to Ukraine will be the evacuation of some 20,000 nationals, mostly students, but the task is set to become challenging

A special Air India flight that was to bring back around Indians from Kyiv was in the air when Ukrainian airspace was closed. "Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM at, Kyiv, Ukraine," Air India informed.

This was the second Air India flight that had to bring back stranded Indian citizens. India has to evacuate some 20,000 nationals, mostly students.

Air India special flight AI 1946 landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Ukraine's Boryspil airport with over 240 Indian citizens on Tuesday night.

The Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries."

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

Shortly before Russia authorised the military operations in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN while addressing a special session of UNSC said, “I underline once again that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required."

