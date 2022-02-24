Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights. A special Ukraine International Airlines today landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI), Delhi with 182 Indian citizens including students from Kyiv.

"Ukraine International Airline, the first special evacuation flight touched down today at 07:45 hours at Delhi Airport bringing in 182 Indian National mainly students studying in different universities in Ukraine," Anju Wariah, GSA representative of the UIA in India told ANI.

"We understand the concerns of the parents and our endeavour is to help and assist as many students studying there to come back home. There are four special evacuation flights that are scheduled in the next couple of days and we are working on more," Anju said.

"The situation where I was living is fine as the place is far from the border. But our embassy told us to leave; came back after the advisory was issued," says an MBBS student who returned from Ukraine in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Last night we received a message about the emergency situation in Ukraine for 30 days, so we landed back home," says another student, who returned from Ukraine in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Air India special flight AI 1946 landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Ukraine's Boryspil airport with over 240 Indian citizens on Tuesday night amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Air India special flight AI-1946 landed at Delhi airport with around 242 passengers at 2330 Hrs," an Air India official told ANI.

On Tuesday, Air India's special flight AI-1947 operated for Ukraine to bring back Indians from Ukraine. More than 20,000 students from India are currently studying in different parts of Ukraine.

"Feeling relieved," said an Indian student pursuing a medical course in Ukraine after landing at Delhi airport amid the Ukraine crisis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.