Ukraine to restrict power supplies on Thursday as Russia hits power plants

Ukraine to restrict power supplies on Thursday as Russia hits power plants2 min read . 01:29 AM IST
- The Ukrainian government decided to restrict power supplies in the country for a day as Russian missiles targeted power generation plants
After strikes by Russia knocked out power generation plants in the country, Ukraine decided to restrict electricity supplies across the country on Thursday. Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met senior energy officials to discuss the security of the power generation system and also the possibility of the breakdown of the energy system.
Zelenskyy informed that 30% of Ukraine's power stations are hit by Russian strikes, prompting energy crises in the country.
"Tomorrow, October 20, electricity supply restrictions will be introduced throughout all of Ukraine. Today the enemy has destroyed power generating facilities again," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said on Telegram.
"Starting from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity ... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," he wrote, adding that street lighting in cities would be limited. "These are forced measures."
Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo cited the lack of capacity of the energy systems and said that the planned power cut would be restricted to Thursday for now.
"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said in a post on Telegram.
The recent air strikes by Russia on the thermal power stations of Ukraine came as a fresh escalation of war efforts by Russia, as it targeted the critical infrastructure of Ukraine ahead of winter.
The strikes damaged the coal-fired Burshtyn plant in the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, which supplies energy to around five million people in the three regions of Ukraine.
“No one was hurt in the strike to the area hundreds of kilometers from the front lines that have until the last 10 days been relatively unscathed by eight months of the war. The same plant was hit by four missiles on 10 October," said Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk's governor.
The air defenses of Ukraine shot down several incoming missiles in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. "Air defenses took down four incoming cruise missiles launched by Russian warplanes as well as 10 Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones," Ukraine's air force said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also issued a statement requesting that Indian citizens refrain from traveling to Ukraine. The warning was issued in response to Russia's increasing hostility toward the East European country.
“In view of the deteriorating security situation & recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against traveling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine, advised to leave Ukraine at earliest", the statement read.
