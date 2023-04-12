Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova emphasized closer cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi and called India a ‘Vishwaguru’ which is also home to some of the spiritual gurus, and suggested how India can play a bigger role in the ongoing war, according to the news agency ANI.

"Ukraine really wants India to come closer to it. We had different pages in history but now Ukraine is gaining independence. We are now capable of being the subject, not the object," the minister said.

The Ukrainian minister who is the first official to visit India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year, also that it's time to restart the relationship and that both countries have a better and deeper relationship.

"India is witnessing visionary changes and it may take some time for it to build new relations with Ukraine and the ties should be based on a “pragmatic and balanced approach," she said.

"Our president has been constantly saying that we have to fight for our rights without stepping on the rights of others. India in many ways has a lot in common with Ukraine. There is huge and untapped potential in our bilateral relations. It is only a start in our dialogue," she added.

Dzhaparova also stated that India through its G20 presidency can spotlight the crisis in Ukraine by inviting Ukrainian officials to the G-20 events and summit, which will be held in September, and that his President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be happy to address, ANI reported.

"So, our message to India is to consider the participation of Ukraine officials at the events of G20, be it side events or the Summit, the one on the parliament level, or the September summit that will take place in New Delhi. I believe that my President will also be happy to speak up on behalf of the Ukrainian people", she added.

"Today India plays a very important role in the world. The presidency of G20 brings additional responsibility. India may take this leadership by involving Ukraine in its agenda and helping Ukraine to bring its story. People-to-people contact is the best way to communicate," said Dzhaparova.

(With ANI inputs)