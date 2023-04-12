Ukraine urges India to consider its G20 participation2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:32 AM IST
The Ukrainian minister who is the first official to visit India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year, also that it's time to restart the relationship and that both countries have a better and deeper relationship.
Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova emphasized closer cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi and called India a ‘Vishwaguru’ which is also home to some of the spiritual gurus, and suggested how India can play a bigger role in the ongoing war, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×