Ukraine war: Probe on into Russia's ‘dirty bombs’ claim

He also said that in the coming weeks the IAEA is going to be deploying more experts at other nuclear power plants in Ukraine — Rivni, Khmelnytskyi South Ukraine, and Chernobyl. The latter was the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, and it was occupied by Russian forces soon after their February 24 invasion of Ukraine, though they left at the beginning of April, according to the news agency AP.