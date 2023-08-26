Ukraine war shadow on G20 meeting joint communique2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Groundbreaking consensus on five concrete, action-oriented deliverables, says Piyush Goyal
Jaipur: The two-day long G20 trade and investment ministers meeting (TIMM) under India’s presidency ended on Friday without a joint communique even as members agreed in principle to enhance global value chain (GVC) resilience amid “multi-dimensional crisis" and persistent trade disruptions due to the pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.