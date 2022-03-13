This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahasweta Chakraborty, a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata has recently shot into the limelight on social media after tweets from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's vice president, Priyanka Sharma tweeted about the feat of Mahasweta Chakraborty. According to the tweets, Mahasweta Chakraborty has flown over 800 students back to India amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.
"Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary. Huge Respect for her (sic)," a tweet by the BJP Mahila Morcha read.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's vice president, Priyanka Sharma, also tweeted stating that the 24-year-old was the daughter of the Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha chief. "She is Mahasweta Chakraborty, Daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty (President of WB State BJP Mahila Morcha) (sic)," her tweet read.
So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through its Operations Ganga, India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.
During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.
The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry had said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
