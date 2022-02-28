Amid Russia and Ukraine crisis, the Embassy of India on Monday informed that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv. The Embassy advised students to move towards the railway station and added that the Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations.

The Centre has also set up a dedicated Twitter handle "OpGanga Helpline" to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

The Twitter account lists helpline numbers in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic - all nations which share border with Ukraine.

24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic⬇️https://t.co/uMI1Wu5Jwd#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/UXF1NVBFcr — OpGanga Helpline (@opganga) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reportedly sending four union ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The four ministers that are most likely to go to Ukraine's neighbouring countries are--Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh. These Ministers will be going as special envoys of India.

PM Modi also held a second high-level meeting over the prevailing situation in Ukraine, especially with the evacuation of Indian citizens.

PM Modi held a two-hour-long meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and a host of senior bureaucrats over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

India has started a special flight operation by Air India under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine. So far, five flights have brought back hundreds of Indians to Delhi and Mumbai.

