The Centre informed Lok Sabha that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has denied permission to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university
Russia executed a ‘special military operation’ on their neighbouring country Ukraine on 24 February. The fallout of this war was suffered in various sectors including a large chunk of Indian students who had to be evacuated via Operation Ganga after their colleges closed down. They had earlier been promised seats and accommodation in Indian universities. However, they still await their seats.
These students have now sat on a 5 day hunger strike in Delhi appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they be accommodated in Indian institutions and universities as a one time measure. Last month students had sat on protest in Jantar Mantar and had also written a letter to PM Modi, however, all in vain.
Citing depression, anxiety and other mental issues, these students have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to step in to save their future.
According to official sources, about 40,000 students studying medicine in Ukraine and China have returned due to the war and the coronavirus pandemic. While China has allowed student to go back to the east Asian country and complete their studies, situation in Ukraine remains unclear.
However on 22 July, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has denied permission to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university.
There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to medical colleges in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.
Foreign medical students/graduates are either covered under Screening Test Regulations, 2002 or 'Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations (FMCG), 2021, as the case may be, she said.
"Therefore, no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university," Pawar said.
The Ukraine returned students had said they would go for a hunger strike if their demands were not met. they had stated that they will hold a five-day hunger strike from Saturday over their demand of admission in Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure, according to a statement by the Parents Association of Ukraine MBBS Students (PAUMS).
Through a circular issued in March, the NMC had allowed returning foreign medical to complete their remaining part of internship in India subject to the condition that they must have cleared FMGE (Screening Test), which is mandatory for Indian students with foreign medical qualification to practice medicine in India.
This relief was for students who could not complete their internship due to situations beyond their control such as war, Covid etc.
