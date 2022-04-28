This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it is not possible for these students to spend a huge amount of money again for their education in another foreign country.
The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it has decided to accommodate students who had to leave their studies in Ukraine due to the war
Attacking the Centre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it is not possible for these students to spend a huge amount of money again for their education in another foreign country. "Two months on, the Central government has not yet taken any responsibility for the students who have returned from Ukraine. They have just asked the students to go to Poland and Hungary for their studies. But we have chalked out an idea as it is not possible for the students to spend a huge amount again for their education in another foreign country. The Chief Secretary, education secretary, medical health secretary have all been part of the plan," she said.
As many as 422 people were brought back to West Bengal from Ukraine. Out of which, 412 are medical students-- 409 MBBS students and three Dental students. Six are engineering candidates and one Veterinary student.
After the students returned on 16 March, their CVs and other details were shared with concerned departments for admissions.
Here is how the state plans to accommodate the students:
For Sixth-year medical students, a total of 23 students, will be allowed to undergo an internship at Government Medical Colleges as per norms.
For the Fifth year and fourth-year students (43 92 = 135), students will be allowed to undergo 'Observing seat' at different medical colleges in a distributed manner i.e., 15-20 students per college, said the Chief Minister.
For the third-year and second-year students (total- 93 79 = 172), they will be allowed to attend 'practical classes' at the different governments.
For first-year and second-year students,(total 78), all those who are NEET qualified for the current year (2021) (i.e., a total 69 students) have been allowed to appear for counselling immediately at private Medical Colleges against the management quota seats for fresh admission.
All the six Engineering students have been offered seats in private engineering colleges under the JIS group, two of them have joined and others are in the process of joining, stated the release from the Secretariat.
For the Dental students, one student who has completed his studies will be allowed to do his internship at the Government Dental College in Kolkata, while the remaining two students in the second year will be allowed to do observership and practical classes at the government dental colleges.
