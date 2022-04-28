Attacking the Centre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it is not possible for these students to spend a huge amount of money again for their education in another foreign country. "Two months on, the Central government has not yet taken any responsibility for the students who have returned from Ukraine. They have just asked the students to go to Poland and Hungary for their studies. But we have chalked out an idea as it is not possible for the students to spend a huge amount again for their education in another foreign country. The Chief Secretary, education secretary, medical health secretary have all been part of the plan," she said.