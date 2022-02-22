With the continuation of the high level of tensions and uncertainties in Ukraine, the Embassy of India, Kyiv has issued a fresh advisory on flights on Tuesday. The Indian embassy has decided to organise additional flights from Kyiv to Delhi. As per the latest notification by Indian Embassy in Kyiv, four flights from Kyiv to Delhi will operate on February 25, February 27, and March 6, 2022.

In addition to this, the advisory said that Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are also operating their routine flights from Ukraine to India. "Bookings can be done through respective airlines offices, websites, authorised travel agents," the Indian embassy Kyiv added.

Here's a flight schedule between Kyiv and Delhi

Flight no PS1395 will fly from Kyiv to Delhi on February 25 at 7 AM from Ukraine.

Flight no PS393 will fly from Kyiv to Delhi on February 27 at 7:35 PM from Ukraine.

Flight no PS1395 will fly from Kyiv to Delhi on February 27 at 7 AM from Ukraine.

Flight no PS393 will fly from Kyiv to Delhi on March 6 at 7:35 PM from Ukraine.

Further, Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine from today. Today's flight will take off from Boryspil International Airport.

Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

The first special flight of Air India (AI-1946) out of the three will fly with Indian nationals from Ukraine tonight.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday strongly emphasized in the special meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

This statement was made at the UNSC in the backdrop of Russia's recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk of Ukraine. The United States and allies requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine as Independent.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides.

