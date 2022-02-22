With the continuation of the high level of tensions and uncertainties in Ukraine, the Embassy of India, Kyiv has issued a fresh advisory on flights on Tuesday. The Indian embassy has decided to organise additional flights from Kyiv to Delhi. As per the latest notification by Indian Embassy in Kyiv, four flights from Kyiv to Delhi will operate on February 25, February 27, and March 6, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}