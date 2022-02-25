India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a series of late-night tweets has shared the steps being taken by the Indian government to evacuate the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine . On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar dialed in his Russian counterpart too and "underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward".

The minister also took the issue of evacuating Indian nationals with the ministers from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Arindam Bagchi, the spokersperson for the ministry of external affairs, tweeted with the contact details that Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact government teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania.

A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz.



Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, said, "Reached out to my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding."

Reached out to my friend FM Péter Szijjártó of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation.



He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

Notably, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments.



Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously.



Times of difficulty-that’s what friends are for. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

S Jaishankar spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Ivan Korcok and appreciated his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals leaving Ukraine through his country.

"Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok. Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.