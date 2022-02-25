India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a series of late-night tweets has shared the steps being taken by the Indian government to evacuate the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar dialed in his Russian counterpart too and "underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward".

