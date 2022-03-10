Ukrainian MP praises India, thanks PM Modi for connecting with Zelenskyy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukrainian MP said that India needs to reconsider its strategic partnership with Russia due to the current crisis. He said Russia needs to be punished by India
Amid the war between Ukraine and Russia, a parliamentarian of the formed has praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for humanitarian steps. Ukraine's youngest Member of Parliament, Sviatoslav Yurash, lauded India for helping those affected by the Russian military operation and thanked PM Modi for speaking with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"India is one of those countries which will decide the fate of this century. As far as the Indian position on the Russian relationship is concerned, thankful for the call PM Modi made to our President. We're thankful for the humanitarian steps that India has been making," the Ukrainian MP told ANI news agency.
Further, the MP also asserted that India needs to reconsider its strategic partnership with Russia due to the current crisis. He said Russia needs to be punished by India.
"As far as India-Russia is concerned, you have a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership, I think that needs to be reconsidered in light of not just Ukraine but all misdeeds that Putin's regime has been doing for the last 20 years. Russia needs to be punished by India," the Ukraine MP told the agency.
The MP also appreciated the steps that Western nations are taking amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian MP, when asked whether Ukraine feels that it is betrayed by its partner (Western nations), said, "We understand the West does the right thing after exhausting other options. The reality is, it takes time for those institutions to spring into action. We don't have time, so we're fighting Russian invaders."
"As far as the West is concerned, we have received a lot of aid, we have received a lot of help and we are thankful for that. But again nothing is enough, nothing is too much and all are welcome," he added.
Replying to a question whether the MP sees peace returning soon in Ukraine, he noted, "Depends on Kremlin. If Kremlin decides to continue pushing, we'll continue fighting. Fighting for fundamental rights that we want to safeguard as our ancestors had safeguarded. Not going to abandon all that we won."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.