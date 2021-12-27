Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UK’s daily Covid cases slip back below 1 lakh

UK’s daily Covid cases slip back below 1 lakh

New infections, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, have risen by more than a quarter of a million in the past week.
1 min read . 10:52 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Some 98,515 new cases were logged, down from the Christmas Eve peak above 122,000

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The UK reported fewer than 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the first time it’s been under that threshold in almost a week.

Some 98,515 new cases were logged, down from the Christmas Eve peak above 122,000. The U.K. government’s virus dashboard said figures were affected by the Christmas holidays, and data for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales were incomplete.

New infections, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, have risen by more than a quarter of a million in the past week.

Despite the surge in cases, and worries about pressure on health services, media reports suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t introduce new restrictions to curb the spread. Johnson is under pressure from members of his own party to avoid imposing new curbs on the public. 

