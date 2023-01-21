Lord Rami Ranger, who is a prominent member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, has lodged a protest with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its documentary series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, Rami Ranger condemned the documentary and raised questions on the sinister' timing of the documentary. He wrote, “The timing for the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots is sinister considering India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the presidency of G20 and the UK has an Indian-origin prime minister."

He said that the documentary has shown lack of vision, common sense and judgment by producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary. He wrote, "I am appalled by the documentary produced by the BBC implicating the Hon. Prime Minister of India in the Gujarat riots of 2002 aired on 17 January 2023. The producer has shown a lack of vision, common sense and judgment by producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary."

BBC released a documentary called India: The Modi Question. The first episode of the docu-series was aired on Tuesday and was removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is scheduled to be broadcast on January 24. The series looks into Narendra Modi's time as the chief minister of Gujarat.

According to the BBC, the documentary will examine how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population".

Further in the letter, Rami Ranger complained that the documentary not only insults the two times democratically elected PM of the largest democracy in the world but also the judiciary and Parliament, which investigated Modi rigorously and exonerated him.

"As the chairman of the Pakistan-Indian and UK friendship Forum, we have worked for over 25 years to build bridges between two British communities, namely of Indian and Pakistani origin, to improve social cohesion in the United Kingdom," he said.

Prominent Indian-origin UK citizens and other members of the Indian diaspora have severely condemned the documentary series.

In the letter, Lord Rami Ranger stated that the BBC documentary has opened old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to paint India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted.

Furthermore, the UK lawmaker said he condemns violence and loss of life wherever it takes place but he equally condemns those stirring up religious hatred by bringing up the politics of the subcontinent to the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on the prime minister and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

While addressing a weekly media briefing External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts."

The MEA spokesperson said the documentary is a reflection of the BBC and individuals that are peddling this narrative again.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have also defended PM Modi in the British Parliament over the BBC documentary. Sunak also snubbed Pakistan-origin British MP Imran Hussain, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies)