UK's rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign shows early signs of success
Indications raise hopes over how soon the U.K. will be able to reopen its ravaged economy
The UK’s fast-paced vaccination drive is showing early signs of curbing Covid-19 infections, government scientific advisers say, a promising litmus test of how a mass inoculation campaign in a developed nation can slowly turn the tide on the virus.
Britain moved quicker than any other European nation to both approve and deploy Covid-19 vaccines, injecting nearly 15% of its population in just over two months in an enormous logistical operation. It has doled out more than nine million shots in locations as varied as clinics, cathedrals and racecourses. The US in comparison has inoculated 9% of its population.
