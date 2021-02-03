UK’s rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign shows early signs of success

Britain moved quicker than any other European nation to both approve and deploy Covid-19 vaccines, injecting nearly 15% of its population in just over two months in an enormous logistical operation. It has doled out more than nine million shots in locations as varied as clinics, cathedrals and racecourses. The US in comparison has inoculated 9% of its population.

