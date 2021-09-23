UK’s reluctance to recognize SII jab is likely over branding

“The Oxford vaccine is produced in different manufacturing sites by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India (SII). The technology and data on the basis of which the Oxford vaccine was registered and quality assured by World Health Organization remain the same. However, different brand names were given for high-income and low-income markets to prevent the SII product from being supplied to high-income countries. As a result, SII is not registered with the UK and European Medicines Agency," said Leena Menghaney, a legal expert on trade and public health.