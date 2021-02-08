OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UK's trade secretary and delegation visit Serum Institute, discuss innovation in healthcare
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

UK's trade secretary and delegation visit Serum Institute, discuss innovation in healthcare

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 06:15 PM IST Staff Writer

We have discussed on enhancing the relationship of India and UK further, in terms manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space, Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet

Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade and a delegation have visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday and Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of SII.

We have discussed on enhancing the relationship of India and UK further, in terms manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space, Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Travel firms witness recovery in business as demand picks up

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Talks to conclude a India-EU bilateral pact covering trade and investment began in 2007 and continued till 2013 but failed to come through. (Reuters)

India, EU look to reopen trade, investment dialogue

2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
The fiscal rules that have evolved over time in many advanced countries are now being tested during the covid crisis.

India’s fiscal architecture needs changes

5 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused a flood in Tapovan.

Uttarakhand: Watch aerial view of flood-affected Chamoli, rescue work continues

2 min read . 06:07 PM IST

"It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trussliz and a delegation visit our headquarters @SerumInstIndia. We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India & UK on manufacturing & innovation in the healthcare space," the CEO of Serum said in the tweet.

Earlier, Mint reported that Liz Truss is in India on a four-day visit for talks with her counterpart Piyush Goyal on an “enhanced trade partnership".

"I am visiting the Serum Institute during my time in India, which is producing more than a billion doses of the UK-developed Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. This will save lives across India and beyond its borders," the trade secretary said.

SII is making some of the 1.3bn doses as part of COVAX to help vaccinate the Earth globe americas. The Flag of United Kingdom is co-funding £548m, Lizz Truss said in a tweet.

"Met @adarpoonawalla at world's largest vaccine producer @SerumInstIndia on Flag of United Kingdom Flag of India collaboration and trade. They have made 100 million doses of the Oxford-AZ vaccine. Also making some of the 1.3bn doses as part of COVAX to help vaccinate the Earth globe americas. The Flag of United Kingdom is co-funding £548m," she tweeted.


The way India and the UK have supported each other in the fight against covid-19 has shown the power of our partnership and friendship. We have been grateful to India for keeping supplies flowing to the UK of critical medicines and medical-grade personal protective equipment, Trustold Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout