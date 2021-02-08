Liz Truss , Secretary of State for International Trade and a delegation have visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday and Adar Poonawalla , chief executive officer (CEO) of SII.

We have discussed on enhancing the relationship of India and UK further, in terms manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space, Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

"It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trussliz and a delegation visit our headquarters @SerumInstIndia. We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India & UK on manufacturing & innovation in the healthcare space," the CEO of Serum said in the tweet.

Earlier, Mint reported that Liz Truss is in India on a four-day visit for talks with her counterpart Piyush Goyal on an “enhanced trade partnership".

"I am visiting the Serum Institute during my time in India, which is producing more than a billion doses of the UK-developed Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. This will save lives across India and beyond its borders," the trade secretary said.

SII is making some of the 1.3bn doses as part of COVAX to help vaccinate the Earth globe americas. The Flag of United Kingdom is co-funding £548m, Lizz Truss said in a tweet.

The way India and the UK have supported each other in the fight against covid-19 has shown the power of our partnership and friendship. We have been grateful to India for keeping supplies flowing to the UK of critical medicines and medical-grade personal protective equipment, Trustold Mint.

