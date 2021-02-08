This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trussliz and a delegation visit our headquarters @SerumInstIndia. We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India & UK on manufacturing & innovation in the healthcare space," the CEO of Serum said in the tweet.
Earlier, Mint reported that Liz Truss is in India on a four-day visit for talks with her counterpart Piyush Goyal on an “enhanced trade partnership".
"I am visiting the Serum Institute during my time in India, which is producing more than a billion doses of the UK-developed Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. This will save lives across India and beyond its borders," the trade secretary said.
SII is making some of the 1.3bn doses as part of COVAX to help vaccinate the Earth globe americas. The Flag of United Kingdom is co-funding £548m, Lizz Truss said in a tweet.
The way India and the UK have supported each other in the fight against covid-19 has shown the power of our partnership and friendship. We have been grateful to India for keeping supplies flowing to the UK of critical medicines and medical-grade personal protective equipment, Trustold Mint.