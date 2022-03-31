OPEN APP
UK's Truss to visit India on same day as Russia's Lavrov
British foreign minister Liz Truss will visit India on Thursday as part of a "wider diplomatic push" on the war in Ukraine, her office said, a trip which coincides with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov travelling to the country.

Britain's foreign ministry said Truss would underline the "importance of democracies working together to deter aggressors", and that she wanted a closer relationship with India to boost security and jobs in both countries.

"This matters even more in the context of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underlines the need for free democracies to work closer together in areas like defence, trade and cyber security," Truss said in a statement.

India's foreign ministry said Lavrov would also visit India on Thursday, adding Indian officials would hold talks with diplomats from the United States and Britain beforehand.

 

 

