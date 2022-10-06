UKSSSC paper leak case: Chargesheet against expelled BJP leader Hakam Singh

The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday filed another charge sheet against expelled BJP leader Hakam Singh and nine others in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case
In the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, the Special Task Force (STF) filed yet another chargesheet against former BJP leader Hakam Singh and nine other individuals on Thursday.
Previously, the charge sheets were filed in a local court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of genuine document), and 34 (criminal act done by multiple people in furtherance of common interest).
The accused have also been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act.
During the initial phase of the investigation, the STF also recovered cash worth ₹94.79 lakh besides freezing over 24 bank accounts with deposits worth ₹30 lakh in them.
"After the registration of the case on July 22, the STF has arrested 41 accused in this case so far and the process of arrest is still going on," STF's Superintendent of Police of STF, Ajay Singh, said in a release.
The probe body has invoked the Gangsters Act against Singh and 21 other accused in the case.
As many as 41 people, including Gaurav Chauhan, the Additional Private Secretary in the Public Works and Forest Department of State Secretariat, allegedly involved in the paper leak case have been arrested so far.
After a storm over the alleged irregularities, the first case in connection with the irregularities was filed on July 22 under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Dhami, who is keeping a close eye on how the investigations are progressing, has stated numerous times that the investigation will continue until every offender is booked.
The STF is also looking into irregularities in the recruitment exams for forest guards and secretariat security guards, where four people have been arrested, in addition to the case of the UKSSSC graduate-level examination paper leak.
STF is investigating the UKSSSC paper leak case but there is a demand for the CBI probe.
"I have also said earlier that cases of wrongful recruitment have been coming for many years. Now that the matter has come before me, we have given the police to investigate and hand over the case to STF," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said on September 23.
The chief minister clarified that the case may be handed over to the CBI, if there is a need. "We have not drawn any Lakshman Rekha for investigation," he said when asked if his government will recommend a CBI probe into the case.
On Tuesday, Hakam Singh's resort in Uttarkashi's Sankri Mori was bulldozed by authorities as it was allegedly illegally constructed.
On Tuesday, Hakam Singh's resort in Uttarkashi's Sankri Mori was bulldozed by authorities as it was allegedly illegally constructed.