UK's Young Professionals Scheme for Indians launches today. Click here to apply
- The scheme provides the opportunity to young Indians aged between 18-30 to live and work in the UK for two years.
- The selected candidates can enter the UK at any time while their visa is valid, and leave and come back at any time during their stay
India and the UK will launch the Young Professionals Scheme today which will allow degree-holding Indian nationals (between 18-30 years) to live and work in Britain for up to two years. According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria.
