UK's Young Professionals Scheme for Indians launches today. Click here to apply

India and the UK will launch the Young Professionals Scheme today which will allow degree-holding Indian nationals (between 18-30 years) to live and work in Britain for up to two years. According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria.
- The scheme provides the opportunity to young Indians aged between 18-30 to live and work in the UK for two years.
- Applicants must also have the relevant educational qualifications - bachelor's degree level or above - and possess Pound 2,530 (approximately ₹2.6 lakhs) in savings before they fill their entries in the ballot.
- Eligible candidates can enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot by filling out their details online. They will need to provide details such as name, phone number, email address, and date of birth. They will also have to share passport details and a scanned image of their passport.
- According to the UK government's website, "If you're successful in the ballot you'll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa".
- The successful entries will be picked at random. The results of the ballot will be sent by email within 2 weeks of the ballot closing. It's free to enter the ballot.
- Chosen candidates will then receive an invitation to apply for the visa. They will have 30 days from the date of the email to apply online and pay the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge.
- The ballots will open at 2:30 pm (IST0 on February 28 and close at 2:29 pm (IST) on 2 March.
- Those looking to obtain this visa must pay the application fee of Pound 259 (approx ₹26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of Pound 940 (approx ₹94,000). They will also have to prove they have Pound 2,530 in personal savings.
- The applicant needs to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa.
- The candidates who get selected would be given a visa to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months. They can enter the UK at any time while their visa is valid, and leave and come back at any time during their stay.
- Unsuccessful candidates can apply for future ballots, with the next tentatively scheduled for July. The High Commission of India in London will be handling the ballots and visas on the UK end of the scheme, for British citizens keen to access the new route to apply for a two-year Indian visa.
- Last week, the UK government invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme.
