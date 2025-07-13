ULFA(I) claims drone attacks on its camps along Myanmar border by Indian Army, defence official says no such information

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] on Sunday claimed drone attacks on its camps along the Myanmar border by the Indian Army, though there was no confirmation about the development from the armed forces.

According to a PTI report, the ULFA(I) said that the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps and that a senior leader of the banned outfit was killed. The outfit also claimed that 19 others were injured in the attacks.

When contacted, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati told PTI that there was no information of any such incident. “There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

Three people in ULFA (I) chargesheeted by NIA On June 14, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had chargesheeted three people accused in the case relating to the ULFA(I) conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year.

The chargesheeted were identified as Paresh Baruah, Chairman and SS Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist groups ULFA, along with Abhijit Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah. All three were charged under various sections of BNS, UA (P) Act and The Explosives Substance Act, news agency PTI reported.

The trio were found linked with the IED planted by the terror outfit at Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati, Assam, as part of the ULFA (I) conspiracy to trigger multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Dispur Last Gate, to disrupt the I-Day celebrations last year.

NIA, which took over the case in September 2024, found during investigation that the IEDs had been planted to cause death/injuries to persons and/or loss/damage/destruction to property, with the intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India, and to strike terror among the people of the country, the report said.

ULFA (I) commander Rupam Asom arrested In May, the Assam Police apprehended Rupam Asom, a dreaded commander of the banned militant outfit ULFA (I), during an intensive security operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to an ANI report, authorities confirmed that Rupam Asom was in possession of deadly weapons at the time of his arrest. Known for his involvement in multiple armed insurgent operations, Rupam was considered one of the most wanted militants in the region.

According to reliable sources, he was the mastermind behind several attacks, including the May 4, 2018, deadly ambush, which led to the death of Bordumsa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Bhaskar Kalita.