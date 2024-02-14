Ulhasnagar firing: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, 4 others sent to judicial custody for 14 days
Five accused, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the Ulhasnagar firing case. Gaikwad was arrested for allegedly firing at a Shiv Sena functionary over a land dispute.
In the Ulhasnagar firing case, five accused including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, were presented in the court on February 14. The court has sent all the five accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message