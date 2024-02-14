In the Ulhasnagar firing case, five accused including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, were presented in the court on February 14. The court has sent all the five accused to judicial custody for 14 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three-time Kalyan East MLA Gaikwad was earlier arrested for allegedly firing at Shiv Sena functionary Mahesh Gaikwad reportedly over a land dispute. Before his arrest, Before being arrested, Ganpat Gaikwad told a TV channel that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was behind the criminalisation of politics.

"Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," said Ganpat Gaikwad, who claimed that he had fired five rounds.

“If Eknath Shinde is the chief minister, only criminals will be born in Maharashtra. He has made a good person like me a criminal today," he said.

Also Read: Shot on Facebook LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde govt in Maharashtra over Abhishek Ghosalkar’s murder On February 2, Gaikwad had opened fire at Mahesh Gaikwad and Senior Inspector Rahul Patil inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was arrested for attempt to murder and other offences. Both Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil have survived and are being treated at Jupiter Hospital.

Shiv Sena ministers approach Devendra Fadnavis Earlier in February, a number of Shiv Sena ministers in the government met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They sought action against Gaikwad for accusing CM Shinde.

"We met him before the cabinet meeting and asked him to take action against Ganpat Gaikwad for making baseless, inaccurate and meaningless allegations against CM Shinde," PTI quoted Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai as saying.

Also Read: Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Uddhav Thackeray calls for President's rule and fresh polls in Maharashtra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde government, will definitely take cognisance of their demand, Desai added. The guardian minister of Thane district said Ganpat Gaikwad had never informed him about his alleged issues with CM Shinde.

Demand for home food Ganpat Gaikwad earlier moved an application in a local court as he sought permission for home-cooked food in police custody.

