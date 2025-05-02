Ullu House Arrest Controversy: Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams inaction over ‘obscene’ OTT web series

In another post, Chaturvedi said that on March 14, 2024, the I&B Ministry had blocked 18 OTT platforms, which were found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content. “ The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned. Surprisingly 2 of the biggest apps were kept out- Ullu and Alt Balaji, will I&B tell the country why were they left out from this ban?,” she asked.