UltraTech’s valuation may get volume push

UltraTech’s valuation may get volume push3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:34 AM IST
UltraTech Cement Ltd clocked robust consolidated sales volume growth of about 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY23) at 31.7 million tonnes (mt), with domestic sales at 30.5mt. Solid demand and capacity ramp-up lifted volume, driving market share gains for UltraTech. Cement capacity utilization stood at 95% in Q4 and 84% for FY23.
