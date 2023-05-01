UltraTech’s valuation may get volume push

Meanwhile, UltraTech’s operating performance in Q4 was hit by higher energy costs. While energy costs fell sequentially, they were still higher by 17% y-o-y. Nonetheless, the company’s cost-saving measures such as boosting the share of green energy should help its margin outlook. That said, a pain point for the industry in Q4 was weak cement price trends, which kept UltraTech’s sequential realization in Q4 muted as well. Dealers’ channel checks by brokerages show that price hikes taken earlier in April have failed to sustain. Unfortunately, the near-term outlook is not encouraging, especially with companies chasing volumes over realizations. “As per Bloomberg, consolidated consensus (UltraTech’s) Ebitda is estimated to rise 35% y-o-y in FY24," ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report. “Despite easing fuel costs, there exists a downgrade risk to consensus estimates given the weak cement pricing environment," added the report.

