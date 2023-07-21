UltraTech’s Q1 net rises 6.6% as infra demand up1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The profit beats Bloomberg analysts’ estimate at ₹1,615.3 crore for the country’s largest cement-maker.
MUMBAI : Despite rising raw material prices and energy costs, Aditya Birla Group-owned UltraTech Cement Ltd, on Friday, reported a 6.6% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,688.45 crore for the first quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹1,584.08 crore a year ago.
