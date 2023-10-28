UltraTech Cement to spend another ₹13,000 crore to increase capacity
This investment will help the firm achieve a capacity of 182 million tonnes a year in India by setting up four greenfield and four brownfield plants, apart from four greenfield bulk terminals, UltraTech said
New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Limited has approved a fresh investment of ₹13,000 crore to increase its capacity by another 21.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) with a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, the company wrote in an exchange filing on Saturday.
