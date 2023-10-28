comScore
UltraTech Cement to spend another ₹13,000 crore to increase capacity

 Naman Suri

This investment will help the firm achieve a capacity of 182 million tonnes a year in India by setting up four greenfield and four brownfield plants, apart from four greenfield bulk terminals, UltraTech said

Last week the company reported a profit of ₹1,280.38 crore in the second quarter, an increase of 69% over the same period last year (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Last week the company reported a profit of ₹1,280.38 crore in the second quarter, an increase of 69% over the same period last year

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Limited has approved a fresh investment of 13,000 crore to increase its capacity by another 21.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) with a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, the company wrote in an exchange filing on Saturday.

This new investment, which has been approved by the board, will help the firm achieve a capacity of 182 MTPA in India by setting up four greenfield and four brownfield plants, apart from four greenfield bulk terminals, UltraTech added.

“Over the past seven years, UltraTech has strategically invested over 50,000 crore to support India's rapidly changing infrastructure landscape. Our fresh commitment of 13,000 crore underscores our deep-rooted belief in India's economic potential. With each investment, we have not only expanded our footprint but also powered India’s needs for housing, roads, and other vital infrastructure," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group. “Earlier this year, I had articulated our ambition to reach a capacity of 200 MTPA, and this expansion marks a pivotal step in that direction."

According to the company, commercial production from these new projects is expected to begin in phases from FY26 and catapult the company’s global cement capacity to 187 MTPA.

In the third phase of growth, the company said, the expansion will also include investments of 453 crore in an additional 39 megawatt waste heat recovery system capacity. Another 180 crore will be used for alternative fuel feeding and handling equipment to reduce carbon emissions.

UltraTech said it is now strongly placed across the country, with 35.5 MTPA in the south, 40.4 in the east, 36.2 in the north, 33.8 in the west, and 35.7 in central India.

Last week the company reported a profit of 1,280.38 crore in the second quarter, an increase of 69% over the same period last year. It also reported a 15.24% year-on-year increase in consolidated net sales to 16,179 crore.

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 05:27 PM IST
