UltraTech starts using electric trucks to transport clinker

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group flagship, has deployed five electric trucks for the transport of clinker to boost its ‘green mobility’, the company wrote in a filing today. The company plans to deploy 500 electric trucks and add 1,000 CNG/LNG vehicles to its operations by June 2025 as part of the government's eFAST initiative.