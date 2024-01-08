UltraTech starts using electric trucks to transport clinker

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group flagship, has deployed five electric trucks for the transport of clinker to boost its ‘green mobility’, the company wrote in a filing today. The company plans to deploy 500 electric trucks and add 1,000 CNG/LNG vehicles to its operations by June 2025 as part of the government's eFAST initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At UltraTech, we are committed to driving sustainability across the value chain of our operations. It is heartening that we have been able to accelerate our progress on sustainable transport. The successful pilot of electric trucks, in addition to the CNG and LNG trucks already deployed in our operations, is a significant step in our efforts to enable ‘green mobility’," K C Jhanwar, managing director, UltraTech Cement, wrote in the filing.

The company will initially deploy five e-trucks to transport clinker from its integrated cement manufacturing unit, Dhar Cement Works in Madhya Pradesh, to its grinding unit, Dhule Cement Works in Maharashtra, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The transportation of clinker using these five electric trucks in place of fossil-fuel-based trucks will help to reduce transport emissions by about 680 MT (million tonnes) of CO2 annually." the company said.

UltraTech Cement has also set up three charging stations, one at each of the units and one en route. With its logistics partner, it is also preparing to deploy CNG and LNG trucks to replace diesel vehicles.

The company currently has more than 390 CNG trucks and 50 LNG trucks operating across 17 manufacturing units, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the start of the year, UltraTech Cement reported a 6% year-on-year rise in consolidated sales to 27.32 MT in the December quarter. It has a consolidated capacity of 137.85 MT per annum (MTPA) of grey cement, with 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and eight bulk packaging terminals.

