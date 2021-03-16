Mumbai: Around 84% of Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) have reassessed their attitude toward succession planning in the light of covid-19, says Attitudes Survey 2021, by Knight Frank, an international property consultancy.

An UHNWI is an individual with over ₹200 crore of net worth or more.

According to the survey, 30% of ultra-wealthy Indians placed 'transferring of wealth to the next generation’ in the top three worries, while 16% saw it as an exciting opportunity.

The survey is based on responses from more than 600 private bankers, wealth advisors and family offices representing a combined wealth of more than $3.3 trillion.

In the global context, 28% of UHNWIs respondents positioned this in the top three worries, and 23% of respondents see opportunity in 2021.

UNHWIs from countries such as Canada (90%), Turkey (85%) and South Africa (80%) have primarily redefined succession planning. Globally, around 60% of UHNWIs have reassessed their succession planning during the pandemic.

Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India said, "The hard-hit global pandemic has disproportionately affected the older generations for growing wealth, making them reassess their succession planning attitudes," adding that the younger generation can lead their wealth to new heights as they come equipped with a different thinking process and tech-savvy background.

Despite being a challenging year for the Indian economy and some sectors, Indian UHNWIs are more optimistic about the country’s economic growth and expect their wealth to increase in 2021. With its various economic reforms and policy amends, India has attracted global investors, which resulted in a positive outlook for the economy, said Baijal.

As per the survey, 89% of Indian UHNWIs respondents opined that new investments opportunities opening up in the post-covid world will largely excite them for wealth creation.

While 61% expected technology disruption to also play a vital role, 23% of ultra-wealthy Indians hoped an improvement in domestic government policy would help them grow thewealth.

