OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

Mumbai: Around 84% of Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) have reassessed their attitude toward succession planning in the light of covid-19, says Attitudes Survey 2021, by Knight Frank, an international property consultancy.

An UHNWI is an individual with over 200 crore of net worth or more.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, hold China flags attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on National Day to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman in February budget had said that the government’s ambition was to have a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion for this institution in about three years. (ANI Photo)

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Principal Advisor P K Sinha resigns: Report

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses during farmer's protest at Ghazipur border.

'We will block Delhi-Noida border': Farmer leader Tikait

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

According to the survey, 30% of ultra-wealthy Indians placed 'transferring of wealth to the next generation’ in the top three worries, while 16% saw it as an exciting opportunity.

The survey is based on responses from more than 600 private bankers, wealth advisors and family offices representing a combined wealth of more than $3.3 trillion.

In the global context, 28% of UHNWIs respondents positioned this in the top three worries, and 23% of respondents see opportunity in 2021.

UNHWIs from countries such as Canada (90%), Turkey (85%) and South Africa (80%) have primarily redefined succession planning. Globally, around 60% of UHNWIs have reassessed their succession planning during the pandemic.

Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India said, "The hard-hit global pandemic has disproportionately affected the older generations for growing wealth, making them reassess their succession planning attitudes," adding that the younger generation can lead their wealth to new heights as they come equipped with a different thinking process and tech-savvy background.

Despite being a challenging year for the Indian economy and some sectors, Indian UHNWIs are more optimistic about the country’s economic growth and expect their wealth to increase in 2021. With its various economic reforms and policy amends, India has attracted global investors, which resulted in a positive outlook for the economy, said Baijal.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

As per the survey, 89% of Indian UHNWIs respondents opined that new investments opportunities opening up in the post-covid world will largely excite them for wealth creation.

While 61% expected technology disruption to also play a vital role, 23% of ultra-wealthy Indians hoped an improvement in domestic government policy would help them grow thewealth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout