Uma Bharti, former union minister, tests positive for Covid-19

Uma Bharti, former union minister, tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Uma Bharti requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols
DEHRADUN : Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.
She requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols.
Taking to Twitter, Bharti on Saturday night said that she had taken a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from fever, and the report came positive.
She has quarantined herself at a place between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
