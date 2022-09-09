UMANG app introduces four new Aadhaar services: Check what are they

UMANG app introduces four new Aadhaar services: Check what are they2 min read . 04:13 PM IST
- New digital services for Aadhaar Cardholders have been introduced, according to the UMANG app, which also offers services linked to the Aadhaar database.
To provide pan-India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies through a single digital platform for all Indian Citizens, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) developed UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). New digital services for Aadhaar Cardholders have been introduced, according to the UMANG app, which also offers services linked to the Aadhaar database.
According to the official Tweet of Digital India, a flagship programme of the Government of India,"My Aadhaar on the UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services! Get more information by downloading the UMANG App now; give a missed call to 97183-97183."
According to the Tweet made by Digital India, here are the 4 new digital services that Aadhaar users can experience now.
1. Verify Aadhaar: Citizens can use this service to check status of Aadhaar.
2. Check status of enrolment or update request
3. Verify Mobile and email registered with Aadhaar
4. Retrieve EID/Aadhaar number: Use this service to find out Aadhaar number or Enrollment ID (EID)
1. Authentication History
2. Lock or Unlock Biometrics
3. Download Aadhaar
4. Offline e-KYC
5. Generate Virtual ID
6. Payment History
7. Check Enrolment & Update Status
8. Retrieve EID/Aadhaar Number
9. Verify Aadhaar
10. Verify Email/Mobile Number
Users can click the login button to access UIDAI's online services using the UMANG app. Your mobile number should be linked or verified with Aadhaar in order to log in.
Among all Ministries and Departments, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has achieved the highest level of dispute settlement using the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). In the ranking report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of August 2022, it also came in first place among all Ministries and Departments for resolving Public Grievances. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, UIDAI has a comprehensive grievance redressal system in place that consists of UIDAI HQ Divisions, Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and dedicated Contact Center partners, allowing UIDAI to handle 92% of CRM Grievances within 7 days.
