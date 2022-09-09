UMANG app introduces four new Aadhaar services: Check what are they

Among all Ministries and Departments, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has achieved the highest level of dispute settlement using the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). In the ranking report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of August 2022, it also came in first place among all Ministries and Departments for resolving Public Grievances. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, UIDAI has a comprehensive grievance redressal system in place that consists of UIDAI HQ Divisions, Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and dedicated Contact Center partners, allowing UIDAI to handle 92% of CRM Grievances within 7 days.