Central government's unified, multi-service mobile application UMANG is getting new bells and whistles. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has entered into an agreement with MapmyIndia to enable map services on UMANG app. Now users will be able to find location of various government facilities and services, from ration shops to ESIC hospitals and everything in between, right on the application.

"To further enhance the initiatives of Digital India Programme, and keeping in view the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MeitY has enabled map services in UMANG App through an MOU with MapmyIndia," the ministry said. "As a result of integration of UMANG with MapmyIndia Maps, citizens will be able to find government facilities nearest to their location, such as mandis, blood banks and much more, at the click of a button."

Searching for government services on UMANG app, users will be able to view the driving distance, get directions and turn-by-turn voice and visual navigation to locations, including traffic and road safety alerts. The map services on UMANG app will also offer detailed and interactive street and village level maps of India.

As of now, three services have been integrated in the map functionality of UMANG app - Mera Ration for finding nearby fair price ration shops, eNAM for mandis and Damini Lightning Alerts for information on areas where lightning has struck in the last few minutes and alert for lightning strikes.

Few more services are in the pipeline too that will be activated soon. The UMANG app can be used to find ESIC facilities like hospitals or dispensaries, Indian Oil gas stations and fuel pumps, and even toll plazas and applicable toll rates on national highways. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) extension in the map services will provide information about nearby police stations.

Another extension to lodge complaints about the damaged roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) will also be initiated on UMANG app's soon. Users will be able to select the roads that are in need of repair under this feature.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics