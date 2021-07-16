UMANG app update to help find blood banks, fuel pumps and more. Details below

"To further enhance the initiatives of Digital India Programme, and keeping in view the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MeitY has enabled map services in UMANG App through an MOU with MapmyIndia," the ministry said. "As a result of integration of UMANG with MapmyIndia Maps, citizens will be able to find government facilities nearest to their location, such as mandis, blood banks and much more, at the click of a button."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}