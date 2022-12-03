Umar Khalid acquitted in case related to 2020 Delhi riots: Timeline

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid on 3 December was discharged by Delhi's Karkardooma Court in a riot-related case booked in February 2020.
Along with him, the court also discharged United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi. But both will continue to remain in judicial custody since they are yet to get bail in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.
The case, in which Khalid and Saifi were booked, related to First Information Report (FIR) 101/2020 under the Khajuri Khas Police Station of Delhi. It was registered on 25 February 2020 and probed the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi.
Meanwhile, another case related to UAPA is on against Khalid by Delhi Police for his alleged ‘provocative speeches’ during the visit of American President Donald Trump to India.
Here is Khalid's arrest timeline:
14 September 2020: The former JNUite was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell as an alleged conspirator in the Delhi Riots case.
January 2021: A Delhi court agreed with the Delhi Police's chargesheet against Khalid.
July 2021: Khalid filed a bail plea, was rejected.
March 2022: Court denied bail to Khalid again.
13 September 2022: Khalid completed two years in Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.
18 October 2022: The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Khalid, after Delhi Police opposed it.
3 December, 2022: Delhi's Karkardooma Court acquits Khalid.
