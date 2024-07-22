Delhi high court judge Amit Sharma, on Monday, recused himself from hearing former JNU student Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, reported Live Law
The court has pushed the hearing for July 24, when it will hear bail pleas by the other co-accused.
