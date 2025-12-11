Umar Khalid, Delhi riots accused, gets interim bail from Delhi Court to attend sister’s wedding

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to former JNU scholar and Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid so he can attend his sister’s wedding. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai allowed Khalid to remain out on bail from December 16 to December 29.

"Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16.12.2025 to 29.12.2025 on furnishing of personal bond of Rs.20,000/- with two sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions," the Court said, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Umar Khalid was arrested in September 2020 under charges of criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and several other charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was earlier granted bail for seven days in December 2024 to attend his cousin's wedding.

Umar Khalid's interim bail conditions — As part of the interim bail's conditions, Khalid has been directed not to use social media and to meet only family members, relatives and friends during this period.

— Khalid had requested bail from December 14 to December 29. His sister's wedding is stated to be held on December 27.

The JNU scholar's first plea seeking regular bail was dismissed by the trial court in March 2022. He has been jailed since September 2020, awaiting his trial under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy surrounding the Delhi riots that broke out in 2020.

Delhi 2020 riots The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Rehman were booked under the anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Umar Khalid bail plea Khalid's earlier bail pleas were rejected by the Delhi High court and Karkardooma Court. On Wednesday, 10 December, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in the bail petitions filed by Khalid and five other accused in the matter.

Earlier in November, Delhi Police had informed the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam – booked under the UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots case – would likely be completed within two years.

The Delhi police's clarification came while it continued its arguments opposing the bail pleas of Khalid, Imam and five others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.