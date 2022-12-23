Human Rights activist Umar Khalid on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after he was granted interim bail on 12 December by a Delhi Court to attend his sister's wedding. The court granted Khalid a permission to stay out of jail for seven days.
Meanwhile, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan was also granted bail in a money laundering case, Livelaw reported. Siddique Kappan will be released from prison, three months after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in all other cases registered against him.
Umar Khalid to be released from Tihar jail
Umar Khalid walked out of Tihar jail on Friday 23 December to attend his siter's wedding on 28 December.
On 12 December, a Delhi court granted a week's interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
On December 12, A Delhi court granted a week's interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Khalid had sought bail for two weeks to attend the marriage.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court had granted Khalid bail for a period of one week, starting December 23.
Khalid has been granted bail for attending his sister's marriage on December 28. He has to surrender on 30 December. During the arguments on 6 November, Khalid's counsel senior advocate Tridip Pais had assured the court that he would not talk to the media or give any interview if granted interim bail for the wedding of his sister.
Siddique Kappan to walk out on bail after 2 years
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested the Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on his way to report on the Hathras rape and murder case. Kappan was arrested on 5 October, 2020 on terror charges.
The Supreme Court has granted Kappan bail in the terror case in September, but he continued to be in jail because of the PMLA case.
In the Supreme Court order, some conditions were imposed on the journalist that he will have to report each week to the local police station after he is released. His passport will have to be deposited before his release, the order said.
In the money laundering case, chargesheet was framed against Kappan and six other people early this month.
