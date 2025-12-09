Umar Khalid seeks interim bail for 16 days to attend sister's wedding

Umar Khalid, one of the accused in the Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, has sought a interim bail to attend his sister's wedding. The plea was moved in a Delhi court on Tuesday. Umar Khalid has asked for a bail for 16 days – from December 14 to 29. His sister's wedding has been scheduled on December 27.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court is to hear the plea on December 11.

Umar Khalid is an accused in a larger conspiracy case linked to Delhi riots. He has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with other accused persons.

Umar Khalid was granted an interim bail two years ago for his other sister;s wedding.

His earlier bail pleas were rejected by the Delhi High court and Karkardooma Court.

Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Shifa Ur Rehman, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others are also named accused in this case.

Earlier in November, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam – booked under the UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots case – would likely be completed within two years.

The Delhi police's clarification came while it continued its arguments opposing the bail pleas of Khalid, Imam and five others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Following the police's submissions, the Supreme Court heard counter-arguments from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appear for some of the accused.

ASG Raju had stated earlier that the initial chargesheet against the accused persons was filed on September 16, 2020, and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on November 22, 2020.

Further, the ASG submitted that as per Section 16(1)(a) of the UAPA, whoever commits a terrorist act is liable to be punished, and there is no bar which provides that the sentence of imprisonment in such cases cannot exceed five years. On the other hand, UAPA provides for a minimum sentence of five years that could be extended for life.